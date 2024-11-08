KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — A suspect in the Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) abuse case has pleaded not guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

New Straits Times reported the senior, Amirul Iskandar Ahmad Norhanizan, 22, claimed trial to the charge of pressing a heated steam iron on the chest of 20-year-old second-year cadet officer Muhammad Salman Mohd Saiful Surash.

The alleged offence was committed at 11.45pm on October 22, 2024 at the Military Training Academy in UPNM, Sungai Besi.

The hearing today was before Sessions Court Judge Egusra Ali.

Under Section 324 of the Penal Code, the accused may receive up to 10 years in prison, a fine, whipping, or any combination of these penalties, if convicted.

MORE TO COME