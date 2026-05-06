IPOH, May 6 — A man was killed after the car he was driving skidded before being pierced by a guardrail in an accident at Kilometre 295.5 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound, near Gopeng, yesterday afternoon.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said the department received an emergency call at 4.29 pm, after which a team from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“The accident involved a Perodua Axia and a Perodua Myvi. The deceased has been identified as Mohd Iqhbal Afiq Abd Ghafar, 37, the driver of the Perodua Axia.

“The victim was pinned inside the vehicle after the guardrail pierced through the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Ministry of Health (MOH) medical officers,” he said in a statement.

Sabarodzi added that also in the Perodua Axia were the victim’s wife, his two daughters and a niece. All four sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital, while the driver of the Perodua Myvi escaped unhurt.

“The rescue team conducted an extrication operation using hydraulic equipment to remove the pinned victim.

“The operations commander sized up (the situation) at the location before applying the SAVER (Systematic Approach to Victim Entrapment Rescue) concept, directing personnel to carry out the rescue work until the victim was successfully extricated,” he said.

Sabarodzi said the body was handed over to the police for further action. The operation was brought under control at 5.25 pm and concluded at 6.46 pm. — Bernama