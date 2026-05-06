KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — National carmaker Proton has kicked off the second quarter of 2026 with a formidable sales performance, recording 18,156 units (domestic and export) in April and bringing its year-to-date (YTD) sales to 67,298 units, a 40.9 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The surge puts Proton firmly on track to hit its ambitious annual target of 200,000 units. While the Malaysian total industry volume (TIV) grew by a modest 1.8 per cent YTD, Proton has significantly outpaced market trends, capturing an estimated 26.4 per cent of the total market share.

The brand’s internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup remains the backbone of its success. The evergreen Proton Saga saw a 50.9 per cent month-on-month recovery, with 8,207 units delivered in April. This brings its four-month total to nearly 30,000 units, a 42.8 per cent jump over 2025.

Meanwhile, the Proton S70 celebrated its best-ever sales month. Following its February update, which introduced the 1.5-litre i-GT turbocharged engine, the C-segment sedan moved 2,377 units in April, marking a 32.3 per cent YTD increase.

In the SUV segment, the Proton X50 maintained its crown as Malaysia’s best-selling SUV with 2,603 units sold in April. The flagship Proton X90 also saw a resurgence, with sales surging 43 per cent to 462 units, its strongest performance in over two years.

“Proton’s continued sales surge is the result of careful product planning and investment in new technologies,” said Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa, chief executive officer of Proton Edar.

“With so many new competitors, it is vital to deliver products that meet customer needs while reinforcing brand image through a first-class ownership experience.”

New energy leader

Proton’s electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) arm, Proton e.MAS, reached a new historic high in April with 3,420 units sold.

The Proton e.MAS 5 remains the nation’s most popular EV, contributing 1,771 units in April for a YTD total of 8,473.

Its sibling, the Proton e.MAS 7, recorded its third consecutive month of growth, while the e.MAS 7 PHEV variant retained its title as the best-selling PHEV in the country with 1,013 units delivered last month.

Zhang Qiang, Chief Executive Officer of PRO-NET, attributed the success to a robust dealer network and periodic variant updates.

“We are confident of ending the year as Malaysia’s favourite EV and PHEV brand,” he added.

With a forecast market share of 25 per cent for April, Proton is positioning itself as the primary choice for local buyers while eyeing expansion as the country’s leading export manufacturer.

The company has teased further launches and initiatives in the pipeline for the remainder of the year to sustain its current momentum.