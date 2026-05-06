PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained eight individuals to assist in investigations linked to the freezing of several bank accounts belonging to garment retailer Padini Holdings Bhd, and its subsidiaries.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the probe is ongoing, with statements recorded from 10 individuals so far, while another 15 are being traced to assist investigations.

“The case is still under investigation,” he told a press conference here today.

He said that the asset freeze remains in place despite requests from related parties for the accounts to be released.

“Investigating officers are of the view that the company’s assets should continue to be frozen,” he said.

On April 25, the company said it has initiated an internal review following the freezing of several bank accounts belonging to the company and its subsidiaries by the MACC, which it said was linked to investigations involving certain external counterparties to the group who are not its employees, officers or management.

The company also said it had engaged external legal counsel and taken necessary steps, including applying for relief to unfreeze the accounts. — Bernama