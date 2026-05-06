KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Datuk Mubarak Thahak and five other individuals have filed an originating summons to obtain minutes of a special sitting of the Negri Sembilan Dewan Keadilan and Undang (DKU) held on April 17.

The five other plaintiffs are Undang of Luak Jelebu, Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad; the Undang of Luak Johol, Datuk Muhammed Abdullah; the Undang of Luak Rembau, Datuk Abdul Rahim Yasin; the Tunku Besar of Tampin, Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri; and the Shahbandar of Sungei Ujong, Datuk Seri Badarudin Abdul Khalid.

They filed the originating summons at the Seremban High Court yesterday through Messrs Deidra Sharina & Co, naming DKU secretary Raja Norazli Raja Nordin, the DKU, and the Negeri Sembilan state government as the first to third defendants.

Mubarak was previously reported to have been removed from his position as Undang of Luak Sungei Ujong.

Based on documents obtained by the media yesterday, all six plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that, as DKU members, they are entitled to copies of the minutes of the special sitting held at Istana Besar Seri Menanti.

They also seek an order that the minutes of the said sitting be provided to them within seven days of the court’s decision.

They further seek a court order suspending the implementation of any decisions made during the April 17 DKU special sitting until the minutes are produced and provided to them, and seek costs, relief, or any other orders deemed fair and just by the court.

Based on a supporting affidavit sworn on April 16, Muhammed stated that he, the second, fifth and sixth plaintiffs, had received a letter of invitation from the second defendant dated April 15 to attend the special sitting of the DKU the following day at Istana Besar Seri Menanti.

Muhammed, the third plaintiff, stated that the invitation deviated from standard DKU procedure, as notices are typically issued at least one week in advance to allow members to adjust their official schedules.

He said the invitation letter stated that the sitting was called to hear a complaint from the Undang of Luak Sungei Ujong, concerning himself.

“We assert that on this occasion, no meeting agenda was attached to the invitation letter dated April 17, 2026, which was signed by the first defendant as DKU secretary.

“Ordinarily, notes and minutes of previous DKU meetings would also be provided to members at least three days before the meeting to allow members to prepare thoroughly.

“Although this call to attend the DKU special meeting was urgent, we state that at the very least, the agenda should have been prepared and forwarded by the DKU to all members in advance,” he said.

Additionally, Muhammed said that the first and fourth plaintiffs did not receive any invitation letter from the second defendant to attend the said sitting. — Bernama