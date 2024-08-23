KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — A woman from India is believed to have fallen into an eight-metre deep sinkhole that appeared suddenly this morning on the sidewalk along Jalan Masjid India in the city centre here.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department confirmed receiving an emergency call at 8.22am.

“The victim, an Indian national, is believed to have fallen into the eight-metre deep hole.

“Search and rescue operations are still underway. Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team and K-9 unit are on the scene as well,” the department said in a statement this afternoon.

The sinkhole is located in front of the Wisma Melayu building, adjacent to Masjid India.

MORE TO COME