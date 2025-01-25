KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — An anti-corruption rally “Himpunan Rakyat Benci Rasuah” is scheduled in the capital city here this afternoon at 2.30pm, starting in front of the Sogo KL shopping mall before marching to the historic Dataran Merdeka. Participants have been told to wear black.

Malay Mail will be updating this article as the event starts and as more details come.

What is happening now?

Participants have arrived at the Dataran Merdeka, removing the barricades that were placed around the venue and gathering in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building. Rain did not seem to deter them.

Previously, dozens of participants gathered in front of Sogo, chanting “Bangkit, Bangkit”, “Lawan tetap lawan” and “Lawan sampai menang” over beatings of the drums, while holding placards decrying corruption in politics. Traffic police officers were seen controlling the traffic flow around the area.

The main entrance of Sogo has been cordoned off with barricades and red tapes. A signboard saying “Prohibited to sit/gather and carry out any activities in this area” has been placed here. A Sogo spokesman told participants that the barricade was meant to protect its customers from any inconvenience caused by the crowd.

Cordon in front of Sogo KL ahead of the protest. — Picture by Muhammad Yusry

Why are they holding this protest?

The protest aims to highlight alleged corruption in the country, aiming to bring the issue to the forefront — especially among the youths.

It seems to be a continuation of public criticism against cases linked to Sabah politicians, including the recent appointment of Tun Musa Aman as governor, and an alleged scandal involving top state government leaders there.

According to the group, it is also concerned with the current administration’s alleged stance on corruption and recent acquittals in court involving Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

What are their demands to the government? The organisers have three main demands: Separation of the Attorney-General’s Chambers from the Prime Minister’s Office

Ensuring that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is free from political interference

Introduction of a Political Funding Act

Sekretariat Rakyat Benci Rasuah (SRBR) holding a press conference announcing the rally today on January 16, 2025. — Picture from X/SRBR

Who are the organisers?

Calling itself Sekretariat Rakyat Benci Rasuah (SRBR) , the loose coalition is endorsed by 50 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and activist movements led by university students.

The group is staunchly politically neutral, and has warned political parties against co-opting its cause.

The rally has since been endorsed by the Youth wings of PKR, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia — who have been warned against bringing materials with their logos to the rally.

A public speaking event in support of the rally in University Malaya on January 17, 2025. — Picture from X/SRBR

What have the authorities said about this event?