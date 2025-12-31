KUCHING, Dec 31 — Sarawak has lost one of its finest daughters with the passing of economist and academic Prof Datuk Dr Madeline Berma yesterday, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Office of the Premier of Sarawak in a statement yesterday said Madeline, who was a member of the Sarawak Economic Action Council (SEAC) has contributed her expertise to ensure a sound economic future for Sarawak.

“Abang Johari on behalf of SEAC has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the late Madeline Berma on her untimely demise yesterday.

“She was a member of the SEAC that was formed in 2020 to facilitate Sarawak’s post Covid-19 exit economic strategy towards 2030 as contained in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030),” it said.

Madeline passed away at the age of 67 at her residence in Bandar Baru Bangi at 11.30am yesterday.

Her nephew, Basil Cliffton Calvert, said the body would be brought back to Kampung Siol Kandis, Kuching for funeral arrangements. — Bernama