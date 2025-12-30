KUCHING, Dec 30 — Economist Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Madeline Berma died at the age of 64 at her residence in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor, at about 11.30 am today.

Her nephew, Basil Cliffton Calvert, said the late Madeline’s remains will be brought back to Sarawak for burial.

“Her remains will be taken to her residence in Kampung Siol Kandis, Kuching. Arrangements are still being finalised, but the remains are expected to be brought back tomorrow,” he told Bernama.

Basil Cliffton said Madeline had been suffering from kidney disease and was undergoing dialysis treatment, although the cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Madeline, who hailed from Kuching, was a prominent economic figure who made significant contributions to economic development in Sarawak and at the national level.

She was appointed Sarawak Commissioner to the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and was the first Iban to hold the position.

In January this year, she was appointed a member of the Sarawak Economic Action Council (SEAC) by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to assist in the state’s economic planning.

She also served in several advisory roles and sat on various national government committees, including the Women’s Advisory Council, as well as federal-level policy consultation committees.

Madeline was widely regarded as a respected analyst and was frequently sought by the media for her insights on economic and development issues. — Bernama