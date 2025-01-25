JELI, Jan 25 — The Home Ministry will act as a facilitator to ensure the smooth running of the anti-corruption rally, scheduled to take place in the capital today, said its Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that the move aligns with the government’s commitment to uphold the right to freedom of assembly, as guaranteed under the Federal Constitution.

“We, at the Home Ministry, will ensure that this rally proceeds smoothly because this government respects the principles of freedom of assembly and expression.

“The allegations claiming that this government is restricting freedoms are baseless. On the contrary, we are simply ensuring that all parties are aware of, and adhere to, their responsibilities within the framework of the law,” he said.

He shared this during a press conference after officiating the handover of the Jeli district police headquarters’ new building project, here, yesterday, which was also attended by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

Saifuddin Nasution further highlighted that the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 serves as the primary guideline, to ensure a balance between the right to assemble and security considerations.

“This Act outlines the responsibilities of participants, organisers, and the police. I have discussed with the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and the police force will act as facilitators to ensure the assembly proceeds safely.

“I also urge organisers and participants to adhere to all established regulations, including the prohibition on carrying sharp weapons and bringing minors to the rally,” he said.

He stressed that ensuring the rally is conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner is crucial, and organisers must fully uphold their responsibilities in accordance with the law.

Saifuddin Nasution reassured that any measures taken by the authorities are intended to preserve public order, and not to curtail freedom of expression.

He said that his ministry is committed to ensuring that democratic space is respected, within the boundaries of the existing legal framework.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed no objection to the ‘Rakyat Benci Rasuah’ rally, scheduled for today, stressing his commitment to combating corruption at all levels. — Bernama