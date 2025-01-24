KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has no objection to the ‘People Against Corruption’ rally scheduled for tomorrow, reaffirming his commitment to combating corruption at all levels.

He confirmed that Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had granted permission for the rally to proceed, according to Bernama.

“Permission has been given... it’s just that some locations later were not approved. For me, there’s no problem. Go ahead, protest against corruption,” Anwar told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Universiti Teknologi Mara’s (UiTM) Islamic Centre in Dengkil today, when asked about the rally.

Anwar emphasised his administration’s efforts in tackling corruption, stating, “I’ve been Prime Minister for two years now. What corruption issues have arisen during this period? That’s the focus.

“Some are raising old issues. Yes, we’ve resolved some, while others remain unsolved. But when we highlight the loss of billions, there’s no voice of support, and some even defend it,” he said.

Saifuddin had earlier reminded organisers to adhere to the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 when holding the rally in the capital.

The rally’s poster, which has gone viral on social media, calls on the public to gather at a shopping complex in Kuala Lumpur before marching to Dataran Merdeka at 2.30pm tomorrow, demanding justice and rejecting oppression.

Anwar dismissed criticism stemming from unresolved past corruption cases and stressed that his government does not tolerate any form of corruption.

“From low-ranking officers to high-ranking officials, if anyone is involved in corruption during my tenure, I won’t hesitate to act,” he said.

He criticised efforts to hold him accountable for cases predating his administration, including a case involving Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman.

“During their administration, these issues were closed. Now, when the MACC reopened the files, they claimed it couldn’t proceed. So, what action am I supposed to take? I am being criticised for matters I wasn’t involved in,” he said.

Anwar also reiterated his determination to maintain a clean government throughout his administration.

“There is no compromise. Over the last two years, if there are any cases involving corruption, I will ensure action is taken,” he said.