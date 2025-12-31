KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The Madani government continues efforts to elevate Islam based on the values of ihsan (compassion), justice and wisdom, not merely as an identity but as a foundation for national governance and leadership, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on X today, Anwar said the effort has been strengthened through meetings and dialogues with prominent local and international ulama, held in an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust.

He said the engagements provided a platform for candid exchanges on the challenges facing the Muslim community and the role of Islamic leadership in an increasingly complex world.

“I emphasise the need for Islamic leadership to be firm and courageous on matters affecting the community, and to actively seek just and dignified solutions, including in defending the human rights of our brothers and sisters suffering in Gaza,” he said.

Anwar also prayed that every effort to elevate Islam be guided by integrity and wisdom, and bring benefits to the Muslim community and humanity as a whole. — Bernama