KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Any decision or stance made in the name of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) is not the absolute right of any party in the coalition unilaterally, said the three youth component wings of PN.

Following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as PN chairman, representatives of Bersatu, Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) youths have stressed that any decision made in the name of the coalition must be referred to, discussed and decided through the PN Supreme Council.

Bersatu Armada chief Hilman Idham, Gerakan National Youth chief Lee Boon Shian and MIPP National Youth chief Justin Prabakaran in a joint statement said it was in line with the provisions of Clause 13 of the PN Constitution.

“Although all component parties have the right to express their views, the Perikatan Nasional’s stance must be decided by consensus with all component parties.

“We urge leadership at all levels to practise politics of wisdom, prudence and maintain the coalition’s manners and ethics to realise a larger agenda for the well-being of the people and the future of Malaysia,” the statement said.

Earlier, Muhyiddin announced his resignation as the central PN chairman effective Jan 1, 2026. — Bernama