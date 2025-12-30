KANGAR, Dec 30 — A police corporal pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to seven charges of raping a teenage girl last year and this year.

The accused, Muhammad Farhan Abdul Karim, 34, claimed trial after the charges were read before Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor.

According to the charges, Muhammad Farhan is accused of raping the girl, now aged 15, at several locations here in November 2024 and between June, July, September and October this year.

He is alleged to have committed the offences inside a Proton Waja car belonging to the Royal Malaysia Police, which was parked opposite a workshop at a secondary school.

The accused is also charged with committing the same acts in the female and male toilets of the same school, as well as at a hotel and a house in Taman Hijrah.

Muhammad Farhan was charged under Section 376 of the Penal Code, which carries imprisonment of between 10 and 30 years, as well as caning, upon conviction.

The magistrate granted bail at RM42,000 for all charges, subject to the additional condition of prohibiting him from approaching the victim until the case is concluded.

The court then fixed January 20, 2026, for the next case mention, pending the forensic report.

Deputy public prosecutor Natasha Azmi appeared for the prosecution, while Muhammad Farhan was represented by lawyers Hasnor Arysha Hamdan and Nurul Hanani Che Nor. — Bernama