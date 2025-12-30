KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has described the passing of Malaysian Future Institute senior fellow Datuk Dr Madeline Berma as a great loss not only to the academic world, but also to Sarawak and Malaysia.

He said Madeline, a renowned scholar and distinguished economic thinker, had devoted her entire professional life to national development and the well-being of the people.

“Her significant contributions, particularly through in-depth research in the fields of economic development, public policy, poverty and social inequality, have greatly helped shape national thinking and policy direction.

“Her views and research findings were also frequently referenced, not only among academics, but by policymakers at the national level,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Fadillah said that throughout her service as a professor at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and her leadership at the Institute of Malaysian and International Studies (IKMAS), Madeline had strengthened the nation’s intellectual discourse and produced many scholars.

He said Madeline had also guided generations of policymakers with knowledge grounded in social justice and shared prosperity.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said Madeline’s services, knowledge and intellectual legacy would continue to live on, be remembered, and serve as guidance for future generations.

He also extended condolences to her family members.

Madeline passed away at the age of 64 at her residence in Bandar Baru Bangi at 11.30 am today.

Her nephew, Basil Cliffton Calvert, said the body would be brought back to Kampung Siol Kandis, Kuching, for funeral arrangements. — Bernama