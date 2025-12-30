PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 —The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) inspection for travellers departing from Malaysia will be consolidated at the departure gates of Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA T1) starting Jan 1.

Currently, JKDM conducts inspections using Departure Screening scanners located in the departure zone after Immigration clearance. This layout has the potential to cause congestion during peak travel periods.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT), in a statement today, announced that this new initiative will allow passengers to experience a smoother flow of movement before boarding their flights, thereby reducing congestion and waiting times in the departure zone.

“This improvement is implemented through close cooperation between the MOT, JKDM, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), and the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA).

“This step does not compromise security levels or customs enforcement. On the contrary, the inspection of passengers and goods will continue to be strengthened through operational coordination and compliance with mutually agreed procedures,” the MOT stated.

The ministry added that the enhancement is expected to improve the passenger experience, accelerate the boarding process, and ensure that KLIA T1 operations run more efficiently, safely, and in an organised manner, in line with international airport best practices.

However, it emphasised that any attempt to take out goods that violate the law will still face stern action. — Bernama