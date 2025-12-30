KANGAR, Dec 30 — Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah said he is prepared to consider appointing three former PAS assemblymen to the new state executive council (exco), provided they are able to regain their respective seats.

According to Berita Harian, Abu Bakar said the offer applies to Fakhrul Anwar Ismail, the former Bintong assemblyman, Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) and Saad Seman (Chuping), whose seats were vacated after PAS terminated their party memberships.

He said the same opportunity would also be extended to any independent assemblyman who meets the criteria.

“We do not rule out the possibility of bringing the three PAS assemblymen whose memberships were terminated into the excoline-up if they are able to return as independent assemblymen.

“If no by-elections are held and the three assemblymen are able to retain their seats, then we will decide on forming a good team.

“This means space and opportunity will be given to any independent assemblyman to be part of this line-up,” he was quoted as saying.

The Election Commission (EC) is expected to meet next week to discuss the possibility of by-elections for the three Perlis state seats following the notification of unexpected vacancies submitted by the state assembly Speaker.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun was reported as saying the commission had received official notice of the vacancies today.

Commenting on the appointment of the new exco, Abu Bakar said he expects it to be finalised within two weeks, following remarks by PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hasan earlier today that the process should be expedited.

PAS has decided that its assemblymen will not take part in the new Perlis state government excoformed under Abu Bakar, with all existing PAS excomembers set to resign in solidarity with former menteri besar Mohd Shukri Ramli, who stepped down from the post.

Meanwhile, Abu Bakar acknowledged that he has little choice but to appoint Bersatu assemblymen to form the core of the new exco.

He said at least four Bersatu assemblymen would be appointed, despite the number being significantly smaller than the previous excoline-up.

“God willing, even though Bersatu only has five assemblymen, this will not be a problem as the minimum number required to form an exco is four.

“Under the Perlis state constitution, we need one-third of the total number of assemblymen to form the exco, and we currently have five, so we can proceed with the new appointments as soon as possible,” he said.

At present, Bersatu holds five seats in the Perlis state assembly, PAS has six, Pakatan Harapan holds one, while three seats have been declared vacant.