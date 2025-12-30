GEORGE TOWN, Dec 30 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) is currently reviewing and studying the suitability of implementing pet-friendly malls on the island while taking into account public interest and the harmony of a multi-racial society.

MBPP, in a statement, said the council currently does not have any specific regulations governing the permission to bring pets into shopping mall complexes so they need to look into it.

Earlier today, MBPP Mayor Datuk A. Rajendran and city council representatives visited Gurney Paragon Mall after Penang Amanah raised concerns over the sensitivities of the Muslim community towards pets, particularly dogs, being allowed in shopping mall complexes.

“During the discussion between the mall management and the Mayor, the mall presented its house rules that were put in force for the two days that pets are allowed to be brought into the mall,” the council said.

The council also suggested improvements to the house rules to strengthen control and enforcement such as installing larger, clearer and more visible signage in the lift areas and at all entrances to the mall.

Only pets weighing below 15kg are allowed to enter the mall and the pets must be transported using a stroller or carrier at all times.

Pets are only allowed into the mall for two days, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as determined by the mall management and security controls will be tightened to ensure full compliance to these house rules.

“In addition, the mall management has existing house rules that pets must be kept with their owners at all times within the shopping mall premises, must use special pet diapers, may only use designated pet-friendly lifts, and must ensure that pet waste is disposed of properly,” the council said.

The council also said it is the responsibility of the mall management to ensure full compliance of the house rules set for the two pet-friendly days to safeguard public order, cleanliness and community sensitivities.

Gurney Paragon Mall introduced “Pawsome Tuesdays” in October 2024 where pets are allowed into certain areas and F&B outlets within the mall and it was later extended to include Wednesdays as “Double the days, double the pawsomeness”.

There is a designated lift with clear signages stating it is pet-friendly for those two days and there were also pop-up stalls selling pet treats, food and accessories during the two days.