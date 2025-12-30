KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the Madani government will not tolerate or accept any threats, whether from friends or opponents, in its fight against corruption.

He emphasised that the government will continue to act firmly for the nation so that recovered funds can be used to improve the welfare of the people, according to a Berita Harian report today.

“I just met with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and one of the main points presented was about the recent and ongoing decisive actions against corruption at the highest levels.

“I certainly conveyed the latest information… emphasising that we will not tolerate, nor accept any threats from any party, and we will act firmly against this issue whether it involves friends or foes,” he said at a special press conference in Putrajaya today.