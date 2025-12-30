PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed gratitude for the cohesion of the unity government, describing it as stronger and more sincere than opposition politics, citing the recent situation in Perlis.

He stressed that the government’s cooperation contains no elements of sabotage or betrayal, according to a report in Berita Harian today.

“I am grateful that the unity government’s partnership is stronger, more sincere, and free from any attempts at sabotage or betrayal, unlike what has happened among other colleagues in the opposition,” he said at a press conference in Putrajaya today.

Anwar’s remarks came as several PN leaders stepped down following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as national PN chairman today, effective January 1, 2026, including Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as PN secretary-general and Selangor chief, Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal as Johor PN chief, and most recently, Perak and Negeri Sembilan chairmen Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker, respectively.