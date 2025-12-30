PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) will open a special period to receive applications for the employment quota of foreign workers for the year 2025 starting from January 19 to March 31, 2026.

KDN in a statement today announced that existing quota applications are still being accepted until the earlier set deadline on December 31, 2025.

According to the statement, the special period involves applications for all sectors and sub-sectors that have been approved by the government on October 1, 2025, as well as complying with the stipulated eligibility criteria, including applications for the employment of foreign workers for the service sector under the supervision of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) which were previously closed earlier.

KDN announced that all applications received during the special period will be discussed with the supervising ministry involved for consideration and are subject to other conditions for the employment of foreign workers.

“The KDN would also like to remind all employers to submit applications directly without the mediation of agents or third parties at the One-Stop Foreign Worker Management Centre in KDN,” according to the statement.

To facilitate the application process during the special period, the statement said appointments must be made in advance through the appointment system that can be accessed via KDN’s official website starting January 16, 2026.

“It is hoped this special period facility will help employers submit applications for the employment of foreign workers in an orderly and planned manner, and this step is in line with the Madani Government’s commitment to remain sensitive to the needs of the industry and its commitment to improving the efficiency of service delivery to the people,” according to the statement. — Bernama