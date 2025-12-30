PETALING JAYA, Dec 30 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has become the latest Perikatan Nasional (PN) leader to resign from his post, announcing today that he will step down as Perak PN chairman effective Jan 1, 2026.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Ahmad Faizal, also known as Peja, said his decision followed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as PN chairman, which was announced earlier today.

“I would like to record my utmost thanks and appreciation to all leaders and members of Perak PN’s component parties for their cooperation, support and trust in me,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal’s resignation came just hours after former Johor menteri besar Datuk Seri Sahruddin Jamal announced that he was stepping down as the state’s PN chief.

Earlier, Muhyiddin said he would relinquish his position as PN chairman effective Jan 1, after more than five years leading the coalition.

Following Muhyiddin’s announcement, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said he would also step down as PN secretary-general and Selangor PN liaison committee chairman on Jan 1.

The resignations followed a political crisis in Perlis, which saw PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli resign as menteri besar, with Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replacing him.

Prior to Shukri’s resignation, eight PN assemblymen were reported to have submitted statutory declarations to the Perlis ruler withdrawing their support for him as menteri besar.

This included three PAS assemblymen whose party memberships were subsequently terminated.