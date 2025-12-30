KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The defamation suit filed by Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof against PAS regarding allegations that the former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department supported lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) culture has been resolved at the High Court here today.

Mujahid’s counsel, Noorazmir Zakaria, informed Judge Roslan Mat Nor that both parties had reached a confidential settlement.

“For the record today, a joint statement has been submitted, and once it is recorded by the court, our party will withdraw the suit,” said the lawyer. Lawyer Yusfarizal Yussoff, representing PAS, confirmed the matter.

Judge Roslan then recorded the agreement based on the joint statement, formally noting the settlement of the defamation suit.

He thanked both parties for agreeing to resolve the dispute amicably out of court and commended the lawyers for their efforts in the negotiations

The joint statement clarified that, upon reconsidering the impact of the defamation proceedings and the associated legal costs, both parties agreed to terminate the dispute conclusively, in light of more pressing national issues requiring priority attention.

“Consequently, both parties have mutually decided to discontinue their dispute in these proceedings. Takiyuddin, in his capacity as PAS Secretary-General, without admission of any liability, hereby offers a sincere and unreserved public apology to Mujahid for the post in question.

“Mujahid, who values this conciliatory gesture, agrees to withdraw the civil suit with prejudice and without an order as to costs,” the statement read.

“Both parties hope this settlement will be accepted and respected by all, and will not be used to disturb the nation’s well-being, unity, and harmony,” the statement concluded.

On Dec 15, 2022, Mujahid, as the plaintiff, filed the suit against PAS through Takiyuddin. He alleged that on Oct 16 of that year, PAS, as the defendant, had maliciously defamed, vilified and slandered him by publishing a defamatory statement in the status section of the party’s official Facebook account.

In its statement of defence, PAS contended that the plaintiff’s claim was defective and invalid, as Mujahid had failed to identify the individual(s) who had control over and posted the statement in question. — Bernama