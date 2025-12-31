KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe and alert continuous rain warning in several areas in Sarawak starting today until tomorrow.

In a statement this morning, MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip announced that severe continuous heavy rain is expected to occur in Kuching, Serian (Serian) and Samarahan, while the alert level is in Serian (Tebedu), Sri Aman and Betong.

The public can get the latest weather information via the department’s official website, the myCuaca application and MetMalaysia's official social media pages or call 1-300-22-1638 for any further enquiries. — Bernama