KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — A trader has been remanded for five days to assist in the investigation of a case in which a doctor was injured after being hit by a car in the Lingkaran Luar Butterworth (LLB) toll plaza lane near Perai the day before yesterday.

Earlier, the 31-year-old suspect, dressed in a purple detention uniform, was brought to the Magistrates’ Court in Bukit Mertajam along with his 25-year-old wife to seek a remand order, according to a report in Harian Metro.

Magistrate Savinder Singh then approved a five-day remand for the male suspect, from today until January 3, to allow the police to investigate under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

However, the remand request for the suspect’s wife was rejected.

A news portal reported yesterday that a man was injured after being hit by a car at the toll plaza near LLB when he went out to ask the driver behind him to reverse, after his wife’s vehicle got stuck in the RFID lane.

The 31-year-old wife later lodged a police report at the Seberang Perai Tengah Traffic Police Station regarding the incident, which occurred around 11.30pm the day before yesterday.

In her report, she said her husband stepped out of their vehicle and asked the car behind them to reverse so that they could exit the RFID lane after receiving a warning that the tag was invalid.

However, an argument broke out between the two men before the suspect deliberately rammed the rear of the couple’s car and then drove off.

The woman was uninjured, but her husband received treatment at Bukit Mertajam Hospital (HBM) for injuries to his left arm, left ribs, and right leg.

Dashcam footage from the couple’s vehicle showed that the suspect was driving with his wife at the time.

Following the incident, the police arrested the couple yesterday for further action.

Urine tests conducted on the suspects found that both tested positive for drugs.