RIYADH, Dec 30 — Saudi Arabia on Tuesday called on the UAE to withdraw its forces from Yemen and cease providing support to any groups in the country within 24 hours, backing a similar call from the Yemeni government in Aden.

“The Kingdom stresses the importance of the sisterly state of the United Arab Emirates responding to the Republic of Yemen’s request for the withdrawal of its military forces from the Republic of Yemen within 24 hours, and for the cessation of any military or financial support to any party inside Yemen,” the foreign ministry said in a statement published online. — AFP