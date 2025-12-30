KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Kuala Lumpur’s iconic Bukit Bintang is set to come alive this weekend as the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) Bukit Bintang Star-Lit Street Festival transforms the city centre into a vibrant showcase of culture, creativity and night-time tourism.

The two-day festival, held outside Plaza Low Yat from noon, Jan 3 till midnight, will welcome both local and international visitors to experience Malaysia’s arts and dynamic energy.

As a flagship urban event under VM2026, the festival will feature live music, cultural performances, creative arts, street food delights, and immersive experiences in one of South-east Asia’s busiest tourism hubs.

Tourism Malaysia chairman Datuk Manoharan Periasamy said the festival provides tourists with opportunities to actively engage in cultural and creative programmes rather than merely sightseeing.

“Bukit Bintang is one of the country’s most popular destinations for both foreign and domestic tourists. Visitors often ask what else there is to do in Kuala Lumpur besides visiting the Twin Towers and other landmarks.

“They want to participate in experiences, and the Bukit Bintang Street Festival offers the perfect opportunity to showcase the country’s culture, creativity and vibrancy,” he said at a press conference on the festival here today.

The event is organised by Sage Legacy Sdn Bhd and managed by E-Plus Entertainment Productions (M) Sdn Bhd, with redONE Mobile as partner.

It supported by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Residents’ Representative Council of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (MPPWP) Bukit Bintang Zone, Bukit Bintang Kuala Lumpur City Centre Tourism Association, KL Society, Karyawan, Corporate Information Travel (CIT), Orando Holdings, and Plaza Low Yat as venue partner. — Bernama