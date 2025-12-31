MELAKA, Dec 31 — The Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) has seized six luxury vehicles in Op Luxury, carried out across the state since August 1.

Melaka JPJ director Siti Zarina Mohd Yusop said the vehicles were seized for various offences, including expired Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM) and having no valid insurance coverage.

“Further inspection also found that a Mercedes-Benz seized was driven by an individual whose Competent Driving Licence (CDL) had been suspended.

“This is a serious offence that not only violates the law, but also endangers the safety of other road users,” she said in a statement last night.

Siti Zarina said JPJ took driving without valid qualifications seriously, stressing that owning a luxury vehicle did not exempt anyone from enforcement action.

“Firm action will continue to be taken against individuals found to be driving with a suspended licence or failing to comply with licensing conditions.

“As such, the public is advised to always ensure their driving licence is valid and not suspended, and to renew their LKM and vehicle insurance coverage to avoid harsher legal action,” she said. — Bernama