JOHOR BARU, July 19 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, is not particular about his meals but prefers dishes with a hint of spiciness and not overly sweet, reveals His Majesty’s personal chef.

Hamdan Dollah said that His Majesty enjoys traditional Malay village dishes such as asam pedas, gulai nenas ikan kering, ulam (traditional salad) with sambal belacan, siput sedut, and boiled clams.

“The food preferences of the King and Her Majesty the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah, are not much different as both enjoy village-style food. Sometimes, if Sultan Ibrahim wants a change in taste, he will instruct me to prepare other cuisines.

“Sultan Ibrahim is sensitive to the taste of food; there needs to be a balance of salty, sour, and sweet. If His Majesty decides to cook himself, I will prepare all the ingredients,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama here, recently.

Hamdan, 57, who has been serving His Majesty since 2012, said Sultan Ibrahim was very skilled in the kitchen and could cook a variety of dishes, including Western and Chinese cuisines.

Hamdan mentioned that the King also liked to cook in large quantities to share with the palace staff, and His Majesty had a personal doctor who advised on nutritional aspects.

Having served Sultan Ibrahim for 12 years, Hamdan said His Majesty emphasised cleanliness, neatness, and discipline among palace staff, and often shared jokes with them.

“Sultan Ibrahim is not too strict with the workers, and we find it very easy to work for His Majesty; we are happy.

“Another thing is that Sultan Ibrahim likes neatness and always reminds workers to look tidy and maintain discipline in their work, ensuring everything is in order,” said Hamdan, who has 21 years of experience working in hotels.

On how he landed his role as Sultan Ibrahim’s personal chef, Hamdan said it all began when His Majesty frequently visited Pengerang where he worked, and then offered him a job at the palace.

“When His Majesty asked if I wished to work at the palace, I was momentarily stunned before accepting the offer.

“Why did I accept? Because I considered it a blessing, especially when Sultan Ibrahim himself extended the offer. It’s all Allah’s plan; I am grateful. Alhamdulillah, working at the palace has greatly improved my life stability,” he said.

Hamdan added that he was thankful that as the personal chef, he often got the opportunity to travel abroad with His Majesty. He has also been frequenting the Istana Negara to assist with preparing meals after Sultan Ibrahim was elected the 17th King of Malaysia.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office on January 31. — Bernama