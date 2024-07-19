KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Military customs and traditions involving the three branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces will be an integral part that complements the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia tomorrow.

It serves as a preamble to the grand occasion that takes place every five years and symbolises the pledge of loyalty of the national defence forces to the King, as their Supreme Commander.

A total of 377 officers and personnel from the Malaysian Army, Air Force and Navy will be instrumental in everything from the most minor task of opening the doors of the royal vehicles to mounting the Main Guard of Honour for the Royal Salute.

Commander of the 12th Infantry Brigade, Brig Gen Muhammad Fauzi Abu Bakar, said their duties start at the main gate of Istana Negara to welcome the arrival of the King and the Malay Rulers, who will be accorded the Arms Salute from the Quarter Guard mounted by 12 members of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (1 RAMD).

“The arrival of each ruler will be followed by the pecah bendera ceremony, which is part of the royal protocol where the personal standard (flag) of the ruler is hoisted to mark their presence,” he told Bernama recently.

For the Main Guard of Honour, Muhammad Fauzi said four officers and 103 personnel also from 1 RAMD led by Major Muhammad Fikri Senan would carry two standards, namely the personal standard of the King and the regimental colours.

“Other units involved in the installation ceremony are the Regalia Group, which consists of sovereign escorts, spear guards and squadron trumpeters of the Ceremonial Mounted Squadron.

“The brass band, royal regalia bearers and the Gun Salute Team from the 41 Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment (41 Bti RAD) are also involved,” he said.

Muhammad Fauzi said that a 21-gun salute would be fired during the installation ceremony, a customary international practice, particularly in Commonwealth countries.

He added that six artillery units would be used in the ceremony, operated by five officers and 60 personnel from 41 Bti RAD.

To ensure the smooth running of tomorrow’s ceremony, Muhammad Fauzi said thorough preparations, including rehearsal sessions, have been carried out diligently over the past two weeks.

“I am confident that the officers and personnel involved are ready to ensure that this ceremony proceeds in a smooth and orderly manner, based on the series of rehearsals we have conducted at Istana Negara,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Fikri, 33, said that as the leader of the Main Guard of Honour, his responsibility is to ensure that the highest-quality guard is presented at the installation ceremony.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining a proper diet and good health in order to keep vocal strength and physical condition at an optimal level so as not to compromise the Main Guard of Honour.

“This is my first time leading and being involved in the King’s Installation Ceremony, and I certainly want to do my best,” said the native of Muar, Johor, during a training session at Sungai Besi Camp here.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King on January 31. — Bernama