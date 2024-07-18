KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah graced the Yasin Recital and Doa Selamat ceremony at the National Mosque here this afternoon.

The event was the first of seven planned in conjunction with the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia, which will take place this Saturday (July 20).

Upon arriving at 5.18 pm, Their Majesties were greeted by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who chairs the Special Committee for the King's Installation Events, and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Cabinet ministers, and foreign envoys.

National Mosque Grand Imam Ehsan Mohd Hosni led the ceremony, attended by 1,500 worshippers, to pray for the well-being and health of Their Majesties who will reign on the throne for five years.

After the ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah took the time to interact with the worshippers before departing at 6 pm.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.

In conjunction with the installation ceremony, BERNAMA TV will broadcast the documentary 'Di Sebalik Mahkota' tomorrow. — Bernama



