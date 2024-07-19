KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The throne where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong sits in power during every installation ceremony holds significant importance, reflecting His Majesty’s authority as the King of Malaysia.

Sharing details about the uniqueness of the throne in the Balairong Seri (Throne Room) at Istana Negara, the palace deputy grand chamberlain Sophian Abd Rahman said that it is intricately carved with the 99 names of Allah and features a dome design at the top.

“The King’s installation ceremony has been inherited from ruler to ruler since the country’s independence, and we strive to maintain its traditional elements. This includes conscientious movements, such as stepping slowly with the right foot forward and the left foot backward, and ascending and descending the steps of the throne one by one.

“When presenting the copy of the Quran, the Government Keris, and the Letter of Oath to His Majesty, we use both hands carefully. This order and politeness we inherited today were taught to us by those before us,” he said in an interview with Bernama TV.

Regarding the Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia this Saturday, Sophian said that the event is particularly significant for His Majesty, as it mirrors the historical process his father, the late Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail, underwent when he was installed as the eighth Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 1984.

Sophian said that Sultan Ibrahim referred to the ceremony held 40 years ago as a guideline as His Majesty greatly respected and revered his late father, Sultan Iskandar.

This includes the official ceremonial attire; the Muskat, Tengkolok Diraja (royal headdress), and Keris Pendek Diraja (royal short keris), which were important elements in the installation ceremony of the late Sultan Iskandar.

Sophian said that Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, will wear the Gendik Tiara Diraja (royal tiara) made of white gold studded with diamonds, as well as a Kalung Diraja (royal necklace) that can be transformed into a pendant, brooch, and earrings.

“All the significant ceremonial attire and equipment used in this installation ceremony reflect the Their Majesties’ greatness and glory,” he said.

Having served for more than 13 years at Istana Negara, Sophian added that Sultan Ibrahim, who ascended the federal throne after reciting and signing the instrument of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31, is deeply concerned about the welfare of Istana Negara staff.

So much so, he said Sultan Ibrahim had even ordered food and drink to be provided for the staff of Istana Negara five times a day using His Majesty’s personal provisions.

“Sultan Ibrahim also provides allowances for other officers such as palace heralds (bentara), drivers, and cooks from his own ‘pocket’,” he said.

Several events have been lined up in conjunction with the King’s installation ceremony, starting with a Yasin recital and doa selamat at the National Mosque this evening, followed by a special Friday sermon tomorrow.

The installation ceremony on Saturday (July 20) morning will be followed by a Royal Banquet in the evening, while Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah is scheduled to visit the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak on July 23.

The Raja Kita (Our King) Exhibition showcasing the royal regalia and His Majesty’s personal belongings, including identification cards and a collection of pens, will be held at the National Museum on July 25.

The Installation Ceremony events will conclude with a Royal Tea Reception on July 27. — Bernama



