KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — It was homecoming for Klang-born K-pop idol Lingling, as she and her group KIIRAS dropped by Malaysia this weekend for the first time since their debut as part of The Music Journey 2 roadshow, which is a live, free-entry musical showcase organised by Astro.

In an interview with Malay Mail yesterday, Lingling admitted to an emotional return home, with fans on social media showing their love and support.

“We’ve debuted for two months now, but before going overseas, we didn’t really feel like celebrities,” Lingling told Malay Mail.

“But when we met our fans in Singapore and Malaysia, that’s when it finally hit us — we’re celebrities now.”

She also reflected on how life in Korea differs, especially when it comes to public transportation.

“In Korea, I feel like I can literally go anywhere without a car, just by taking the subway or walking.

“These days I really love walking so much — it’s been really fun,” she said.

Besides Lingling, KIIRAS also includes members Harin, Kurumi, Kylie, Doyeon, and Roah, — with the group impressing the scene with their debut in May with the single “Kill Ma Bo$$”, followed by a follow-up promotional song “Ziller!”.

Lingling, the leader of K-pop group KIIRAS, talking about her homecoming to Malaysia. August 1, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Local bites and KL sights

While it was a warm homecoming for Lingling, others shared their enthusiasm about sampling local cuisine, with Doyeon trying Malaysian pau and Roah having her first taste of dim sum.

Some members expressed a desire to try other dishes but hadn’t had the chance just yet, such as Kurumi, who was keen to taste durian. Meanwhile, Harin and Kylie both mentioned wanting to try Lingling’s favourite Malaysian dish made famous in her hometown — bak kut teh.

The group also expressed hopes to explore some of Kuala Lumpur’s most iconic malls together, including Pavilion Bukit Bintang, Sunway Pyramid, and even some historic landmarks like the renowned Batu Caves.

The performance yesterday saw fans turning up in droves, singing along and showing their affection for KIIRAS, with the group noting the crowd’s energy as “positive, fantastic, and amazing.”

The group has expressed hopes to perform across Asia, with countries like Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand on their list, while also sharing a strong desire to return to Malaysia.

“We’re so thankful to the Malaysian fans — we didn’t expect so many people to come just to support us, screaming so loudly with so much energy,” said Lingling.

“We would definitely come again,” she added.

K-pop group KIIRAS are eager to enjoy Malaysia on their first visit since debut. August 1, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

K-pop hopes and dreams

The maknae — or the youngest member — of the group Roah expressed her aspiration for KIIRAS to one day be recognised as one of the top three girl groups, while the rest of the members shared their desire for the group to become more widely known.

“We hope people will know about KIIRAS, and that our songs, as well as our group, will be recognised by many,” said Lingling, speaking on behalf of the group.

In an era where K-pop is embraced across the nation, countless children and teenagers dream of becoming idols themselves — and with Lingling making history as the first female Malaysian to do so, that wave of inspiration has only grown stronger.

The members of KIIRAS offered words of encouragement to aspiring K-pop idols in Malaysia, urging them to never give up on their dreams.

“I want to say this because I’m from Malaysia — it may be tough, but just try and don’t give up and your dreams will come true,” added Lingling.

“Keep working hard and keep trying your best,” she concluded.