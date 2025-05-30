KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The dream has come true for Klang-born Alicia Wong Lingling with the debut of her girl group KIIRAS and their first single, ‘Kill Ma Bo$$’.

While Lingling takes centre stage in the music video, you may be left wondering which one is Lingling if you’re not familiar with the group.

Here’s how to spot her in every major look and to cheer our Malaysian K-pop idol!

Lingling taking a cowboy hat in KIIRAS' 'Kill Ma Bo$$' video. — Screengrab from YouTube/KIIRAS

The cowboy hat moment

Just seconds into the video, as members of KIIRAS playfully don cowboy hats, Lingling stands out as she dramatically pulls a brown one from a cabinet getting ready to put it on.

You can see her striking, rebellious red fingerless gloves as she takes the hat — conspicuously with a bullet hole.

It’s the moment the music video truly kicks off — a clear sign she’s claiming her main character’s energy.

Lingling (centre) wearing a denim vest and chaps in a rodeo arena for KIIRAS' video 'Kill Ma Bo$$' — Screengrab from YouTube/KIIRAS

Boho-chic rodeo wanderer

Into the first dance location in what appears to be a rodeo arena, Lingling fully embraces the country-western vibe.

She is the one with the faded, sleeveless denim vest adorned with colourful embroidered floral and star pattern. She is also wearing brown pants with leather chaps with fringe detailing running down the side seams.

Lingling could later even be seen riding a horse, cementing the cowgirl role.

Lingling (centre) in a scene from KIIRAS' 'Kill Ma Bo$$' — Screengrab from YouTube/KIIRAS

Desert dancer by the campfire

In a setting that resembles the classic Western desert often seen in cowboy films, Lingling swaps the glam for something more laid-back but still curated. This is the same outfit she wore while taking the hat.

She is the one wearing a bohemian-vibed off-white embroidered peasant dress and striped short-sleeve tees for a pop of colour — a dark sleeveless vest over it.

The dress is worn over baggy jeans and chunky brown suede boots with exaggerated fringes. A fringed crossbody bag in caramel suede completes the look.

Lingling (centre) in a more K-pop code attire for KIIRAS' 'Kill Ma Bo$$' — Screengrab from YouTube/KIIRAS

Cyberpunk streetwear rebel

Shot in what looks like a studio with a dark backdrop, striking lights, and an outdoor setting, this scene appears towards the end of the video.

Lingling rocks a more pop idol-inspired outfit: a figure-hugging metallic chrome crop top with high-waisted deep indigo jeans with a satiny finish.

It’s a look that screams “K-pop star” — sharp, polished, and stage-ready, especially with the thick silver chain necklace.

This was the look she wore to their recent M Countdown show, you can find her in this line-up (she is third last):