KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — You know by now that the newly formed girl group KIIRAS has dropped their first single and music video yesterday showcasing the group’s charming and vibrant personality.

To help fans join in on the fanchant, the six-member girl group with the first Malaysian female K-pop idol Lingling has released a video guide on how to chant along to their debut single, ‘Kill Ma Bo$$’.

Start by calling out each member’s name a few seconds into the intro — Lingling’s name is first in the list as the leader — followed by the group’s name.

As the first line of the verse ends, shout ‘Kill Ma Bo$$!’ loud and proud.

From there, just enjoy the song and listen for key phrases like ‘Right now’ or ‘Your your yours’—those are your cue to chant along.

When the chorus hits and you hear ‘Kill Ma Bo$$’, jump in with ‘KILL MA!’ with all your energy!

If it sounds a bit tricky or confusing already, don’t worry — the fanchant guide is on YouTube, so you can practise day by day at your own pace.

A fanchant is a phrase or series of words chanted by fans during live performances, often timed to specific parts of a song to synchronise with the artist’s music.

It’s a way for fans to interact with their idols and show their support.

In K-pop, fanchants are more than just fun — they’ve become a cherished tradition, embraced by fans all over the world.

With the release of KIIRAS’s debut single, and its music video receiving favourable reviews, now’s the perfect time to learn the fanchant and join in the excitement.

Whether you’re watching them live or enjoying the song from the comfort of your room, chanting along connects you to the energy of the performance.