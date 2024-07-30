KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — HyunA’s agency has formally denied the rumours about the singer being pregnant.

Following the July 8 announcement of HyunA and Yong Junhyung’s upcoming October wedding, less than a year after they went public with their relationship, speculation arose regarding a possible pregnancy, Korean entertainment news website Soompi reported yesterday.

The Queen of K-pop’s agency, AT AREA, responded to the rumours on July 29, saying, “The rumors about HyunA’s pregnancy are completely false. We hope that [these] unfounded speculations do not spread any further.”