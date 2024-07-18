KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — K-pop artist HyunA's announcement in early June about her North American tour has received a lukewarm response from fans, leading to the cancellation of the tour.

According to a Reddit post, despite two dates still available for purchase, the venue's official website has posted cancellation notices for each stop.

The tour was set to follow the release of her recent album, Attitude, which came out in May, and was planned to include eight stops across the US and Canada.

This would have been her first tour since announcing her relationship to former Highlight member Yong Junhyung.

Fans have been largely critical of the couple's declaration of love, partly due to Junhyung's involvement in the Burning Sun scandal and HyunA's recent breakup with her ex-fiancé Dawn just two months after their engagement in November 2022.

Most of HyunA's recent Instagram posts have been flooded with harsh and critical comments regarding their relationship.

Junhyung, 34, was a member of the South Korean boy band Highlight (formerly known as Beast) but left in 2019 after being implicated as a witness in the Burning Sun scandal.

HyunA debuted with the girl group Wonder Girls in 2007 before leaving JYP Entertainment to join 4Minute.

She made a comeback to the music scene after a two-year hiatus with her new mini-album, Attitude, released on May 2.