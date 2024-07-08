PETALING JAYA, July 8 — Popular K-Pop celebrities HyunA and Yong Junhyung will reportedly tie the knot on October 11, 2024.

Their wedding is expected to be held in Seoul, reported YTN, according to Industry insiders close to the couple, saying that the decision was based on mutual confidence in their relationship.

HyunA had previously posted a picture on her Instagram of them holding hands in January in a declaration of their relationship .

Fans however were less than accepting of the couple's declaration of love, in part due to Junhyung's involvement in the Burning Sun scandal, as well as HyunA's split with dawn after just two months of engagement in Nov 2022.

Yong Junhyung, 34, was a member of South Korean boy band Highlight (formerly known as Beast), leaving the outfit in 2019 after he was embroiled in the Burning Sun scandal as a witness while HyunA debuted as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in 2007 before leaving JYP Entertainment and joining girl group 4Minute.

HyunA recently made a comeback to the music scene after a two-year hiatus with her new mini-album Attitude, released on May 2.

Junhyung‘s agency BLACK MADE meanwhile, has released their statement regarding the rumours, telling Newsen that they were looking into the report.

“This is the first time we are hearing of this.

“We will release a statement after verifying the facts.”