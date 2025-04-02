KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin today announced that she would be giving RM1,000 to each family in two villages in her constituency who suffered total losses as a result of the Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights gas pipeline fire yesterday.

In a Facebook post this morning, Yeo noted that Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru and Kampung Tengah in her Puchong constituency — which bordered the areas affected by the fire — had also been affected.

“For victims from the two villages of Puchong parliamentary constituency, for the total loss category, my office will give immediate cash of RM1,000 to each family to help in emergency actions. The distribution will start today itself,” she said.

As for victims who are still at their hometowns but had suffered total losses, she said her office would arrange for a follow-up distribution of the RM1,000 aid.

For victims from the two villages in other categories, she said her office would distribute cash aid as soon as they get the latest verified data.

“However, for any emergency needs, can contact Batu 13 JPKK chairman at 011-27217445 (Tok Fiqrie). A RM10,000 allocation has been prepared for other emergency actions. Can add on if needed,” she said.

Yesterday, Yeo said her service centre as represented by Batu 13 Puchong JPKK had distributed food and essential goods to victims from the two villages at the temporary evacuation centres (PPS) at Masjid Nurul Iman, Kampung Tengah and Surau Usmaniah, Kampung Kuala Sg Baru.

This was before the victims were brought to the PPS Dewan Masjid Putra Heights, which comes under the Kota Raja parliamentary constituency.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced immediate cash aid of RM5,000 for victims who had suffered total loss of their houses as a result of the fire, and a cash aid of RM2,500 for those whose residences were partially affected by the fire.

Subang MP Wong Chen today clarified that the fire did not occur in his constituency and that a large part of the affected area is in the Kota Raja parliamentary constituency while a small part of the affected part is in the Puchong parliamentary constituency.