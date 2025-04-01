PETALING JAYA, April 1 — Compensation for residents in residential areas affected by the gas line fire incident at Putra Heights will be borne by the government and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made the assurance after a briefing by authorities during a site visit at Jalan Putra Harmoni here.

“The responsibility of restoring, fixing and replacing the affected residential areas, we (federal government, state government and Petronas) will take full responsibility.

“With that, please do not worry, but it will take time,” he told reporters after a site visit here.

Anwar also said Petronas and if needed the federal government, will immediately provide a payment of RM5,000 to owners whose houses were completely damaged for temporary lodging expenses.

