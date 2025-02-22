IPOH, Feb 22 — While Ipoh is renowned for its laid-back ambiance and affordable cost of living compared to other major cities, the city does not offer enough for the current generation of young adults, especially those seeking career growth.

As these young individuals move elsewhere in search of better job prospects, the demands of their careers and the fast-paced lifestyle make it challenging for them to return to Ipoh, even for a short break or holiday.

For Edwin Prashath Sekar, 30, who has been working for over a decade, the decision to leave Ipoh was driven by career advancement opportunities that were not readily available in the city.

“Moving to Johor allowed me to secure a job promotion with significantly higher income and access to a more dynamic working environment and multinational business,” he told Malay Mail.

Now an assistant security manager at a data centre, Edwin said his career took him from Ipoh to Johor in 2021, and he has since moved to Kuala Lumpur for further career progression.

He admitted that his current work environment only allows him to visit his hometown and family once every few months, typically during public holidays or special family occasions.

A view of Ipoh from the top of Bukit Kledang. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“The main factor is time constraints. Cost and traffic congestion also play a role, especially during festive seasons when highways are packed,” he said when asked what stops him from visiting Ipoh more frequently.

Edwin added that he would consider returning to Ipoh permanently if the salary and career growth matched his current role, as his priority is staying close to his family.

“However, Ipoh still lacks the same level of job opportunities.

“While Ipoh is slowly improving, states like Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor are hubs for multinational companies, diverse industries, and better infrastructure, which create more opportunities for career advancement.

“Ipoh has vast land resources but focuses heavily on building residential developments. In contrast, Johor and Selangor are leveraging similar advantages to prioritise business growth,” he explained.

Amanda Yap, who now lives and works in Singapore, said she does not feel the need to return to Ipoh often, as much of her life is now rooted in Singapore.

“My parents visit me here now and then, so I get to see them more often.

“I prefer to use my leave to travel overseas instead of flying back home. My home is here now,” she said.

For Yap, working outside Ipoh is not solely about career advancement but also about enjoying a better lifestyle.

“It’s not about the salary for me. My husband is here. I bought a house here. I also prefer the lifestyle and administration in Singapore. I don’t need to own a car to get around because public transport is efficient.

“Safety is also a huge factor — Singapore is one of the safest cities in the world. I’m used to walking out alone at 11pm without worrying about my safety. Places are well-lit, so there’s not much to worry about,” she said.

Yap, who has been working for 10 years, spent four years in Ipoh after graduating from university before moving to Singapore in 2018.

“I moved out of Ipoh to expand my career horizons and experience what life is like in a big city. I’ve always been drawn to the appeal of living and working in a metropolis.

“Life started feeling stagnant in Ipoh after a while. I wanted more out of life than just working in the same place I grew up in and living with my parents. I wanted to see more places and experience independence,” she said.

The century-old Ipoh Town Hall building. — Bernama pic

Ili Aqilah, 35, who is based in Selangor, said her goal of retiring with a five-figure salary by 55 would not be achievable if she had stayed in Ipoh.

“I want a bigger salary and more opportunities. I still lack experience in my job, and if I stay in Ipoh, there will be no career progression.

“Secondly, my husband couldn’t find a job in Ipoh, and we have yet to purchase property there, so moving to Kuala Lumpur made sense,” she said.

Ili, who works at a news agency, said that being in Selangor has provided her with better access to job opportunities in other fields as she plans to transition into the environment and education sectors.

While Ili has no plans to return to Ipoh for work, she prefers visiting her hometown at least once a month.

“Despite living in Selangor, I still consider myself an Ipohite — born and raised there — so I need to ‘recharge’ in Ipoh from time to time.

Tourists visiting Concubine Lane in Ipoh. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“However, my work schedule doesn’t guarantee weekends off, so I have to negotiate with my team. I usually get two weekends off a month, so I visit Ipoh for three days when I can.

“This month, I’m staying for nearly a week because of a public holiday, replacement leave, and an online shift,” she added.

Victoria Micheal Dass, 29, a sales executive and senior administrator in Subang Jaya, said Ipoh offers limited job opportunities, particularly in corporate sectors.

“A quick glance at job portals shows vacancies are scarce. Even when opportunities exist, they often demand extensive experience or fluency in Mandarin, which significantly narrows options for many jobseekers.

“Despite being a democratic country, job preferences and even rental opportunities often favour Chinese-speaking candidates.

“Unfortunately, the government has not been proactive in creating better job opportunities in Ipoh. Given the high number of jobseekers nationwide, I found better prospects in states with higher labour demand and more competitive salaries,” she said.

Victoria said states like Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor continue to drive corporate and industrial growth.

“The World Bank reported last April that Malaysia’s economy was growing, and with this positive momentum, I can only hope it leads to more job opportunities in Ipoh. Until then, jobseekers find better prospects outside the city,” she said.

Victoria makes it a point to visit her hometown every weekend, a habit shaped by the Covid-19 lockdowns, which changed her perspective on family and relationships.

However, this commitment comes with challenges.

“The biggest hurdles are time, cost, and public transport inefficiencies. Travelling between Ipoh and the city is expensive, considering fuel, tolls, and rising transportation costs.

“Traffic congestion adds to the exhaustion. To manage costs, I use public transport like the LRT, ETS, or buses, but the experience is often unpredictable.

“Delays, last-minute ticket shortages, and schedule changes make the journey frustrating. By the time I reach Ipoh, I’m too drained to fully enjoy my time with family,” she said.