IPOH, Feb 21 — Decades-old businesses that have long been the backbone of Ipoh’s heritage are facing an uncertain future as ageing owners struggle to find successors.

From traditional kopitiams and handmade biscuit shops to earthenware craftsmen, many of these family-run establishments are at risk of disappearing as younger generations opt for different career paths.

Despite efforts to preserve Ipoh’s rich cultural identity, business owners say the lack of interest from youth, coupled with rising operational costs, is making it increasingly difficult to sustain their trades. With many shops already shuttering, the city’s traditional charm and historical commercial landscape hang in the balance.

At the iconic Kedai Kopi Sin Yoon Loong, which was established in 1937, owner Wong Kee Chor, 61, said that he has yet to decide on the future of the business should he choose to retire.

Kedai Kopi Sin Yoon Loong owner Wong Kee Chor stands at the entrances of his coffee shop in Ipoh. — Picture by John Bunyan

“I have three children. My eldest son is working in Singapore; my second, a daughter, just graduated from Universiti Malaya, while my youngest son is a graphic designer and has never shown much interest in the business,” he told Malay Mail.

Of the three, Wong says only his daughter has shown any interest in taking over, but even this was still far from likely.

Aside from the generational difference, he said the retail landscape was also significantly different from when his coffee shop was started, with competition coming fiercely from contemporaries and modern-day rivals alike.

“Also, the price of good has increased, so, it’s definitely a challenge to weather the current economy situation. But the business is somehow surviving for now,” he said.

According to traditional red clay stove maker Foong Cheah Thong, 60, all three of his children have acquired the skills to make the charcoal stove popular in South-east Asia, but all are graduates who have secured other forms of employment.

Traditional red clay stove maker Foong Cheah Thong speaks at his factory in Taman Milee, Ipoh. — Picture by John Bunyan

Fong is one of the country’s last remaining makers of the clay stoves who still produce these entirely from scratch.

The red stoves are typically used for special events such as house-warmings, the birth of a child, and birthdays, although some buyers do use them for regular cooking.

Fong added that making the traditional stoves was a physically arduous undertaking, and not one that his children aspired to continue.

Foong also said he likely could not convince his children to continue this legacy — even if he wanted to — as the future of the business was uncertain as the current premise in Taman Milee has been granted a temporary occupation licence (TOL) since 1980.

“My grandfather started this business about 80 years ago on 0.4 hectares of government land with a TOL, but after that we don’t get the TOL anymore despite applying for multiple times.

“The authorities have asked us to move to a different place, but it will cost us so much to set up the entire factory in a new place plus most of the equipment are traditional made such as the handmade brick oven.

“If we were forced to move to a different location, I don’t think my family and I will continue this business anymore. We would rather stop this business for good,” he said.

Sinhalese Bar owner Alfred Perera sits at a table in his bar in Ipoh. — Picture by John Bunyan

Over at Sinhalese Bar, which was established in 1931, 85-year-old owner Alfred Perera said he did not know what would become of his family business once he is no longer around.

“After me, there is only my wife and daughter. I’m aware that it is not ideal for women to run a bar, but I don’t have anyone else.

“I have received a lot of offers from people who wanted to buy the bar, but I did not want to sell as I want to preserve its authenticity. The atmosphere of the bar has never changed since its establishment by father.

“So right now I can only hope my family will continue the business, but at the end it’s their decision,” he said.

Keong Kee Heong Peng owner Lew Yung Voon, 50, who has been making heong peah or fragrant biscuits in the traditional manner of using small handmade kilns for three decades, said his children are young and have not shown much interest on the business.

“Maybe in future they might take over this business, but I’m not sure if they will do it in a traditional way as how I’m doing right now. Things might change, they may use modern technology to bake this biscuit.

“However, as parents, we do want our children to have a good education and proper job. That would be our priority. This business can be a second option for them if things go sideways,” he said.

Keong Kee Heong Peng owner Lew Yung Voon holds up a bag of heong peah at his shop in Ipoh. — Picture by John Bunyan

Such dilemmas are becoming increasingly common in the Silver State, as one of the places in the country that is at the forefront of the silver wave that will sweep Malaysia.

According to official data the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) released last year, Malaysia is set to become an aged nation by 2040, sooner than previously expected. The country will see over 17 per cent of its population aged 60 and above by then.

However, the issue is especially pressing in Perak, which has the country’s highest proportion of residents aged 60 and above at 14.9 per cent, with 9.9 per cent of its population aged 65 or older.

Under United Nations guidelines, a country is classified as an ageing society when over 7 per cent of its population is 65 years or older.

An aged society is reached when more than 14 per cent are 65 and above, and a super-aged society occurs when over 20 per cent of the population is above 65.