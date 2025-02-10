KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 – Senior citizens aged 60 and above will be eligible for free influenza vaccination starting February 18, 2025 under an expanded government immunisation programme.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said appointments can be made via the MySejahtera app starting February 14, although availability will depend on phased nationwide distribution.

“This voluntary vaccination programme is a progressive step expected to benefit over 170,000 high-risk senior citizens,” the ministry said.

The initiative extends the existing Influenza Immunisation Programme, which has been in place since 2006 and was initially limited to frontline healthcare workers under the ministry.

The programme aims to reduce serious complications caused by influenza infections, including pneumonia, heart inflammation, and sepsis, which could lead to hospitalisation or death.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the sudden passing of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu due to pneumonia linked to influenza has sparked concerns across East Asia, leading to increased public demand for influenza vaccines.

This surge has also caused a temporary shortage of vaccine supplies in Malaysia. However, MOH assured that the shortage is only temporary.

“The medium-term supply remains sufficient for ongoing immunisation programmes, including for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims,” it said.

Additionally, the MOH Pharmaceutical Services Programme is taking steps to stabilise vaccine availability in the local private sector as soon as possible.

MOH said the influenza vaccine is recommended to be taken once a year by all members of society, especially high-risk groups.

This includes senior citizens aged 60 and above with one or more chronic diseases: diabetes, respiratory disease, heart disease, obesity, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, or chronic kidney disease.

It said in Malaysia, the best time to receive the influenza vaccine is in April or October. This is in line with preparation for the winter season wave in the southern hemisphere from May to July and the winter season wave in the northern hemisphere from November to January.