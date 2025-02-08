KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Influenza is a highly contagious viral infection that affects the respiratory system. Although often dismissed as a seasonal illness, it can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia, organ failure, and even death, particularly in vulnerable individuals.

The recent passing of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu serves as a sobering reminder of the potentially fatal consequences of this illness.

Hsu, 48, best known for her role in the iconic drama Meteor Garden, reportedly contracted the flu while on a family vacation in Japan.

Her condition then worsened, leading to pneumonia, which sadly resulted in her death.

What is influenza?

Influenza, commonly known as the flu is a contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which primarily affects the nose, throat, and lungs and can range from mild to severe.

Symptoms typically include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, and, in some cases, nausea or vomiting, especially in children.

Influenza viruses mutate frequently, which is why new vaccines are developed each year to protect against the most prevalent strains.

While most people recover within a week or two, the flu can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, particularly in young children, the elderly, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.

The different types of influenza

Influenza A — This type is known to infect humans and various animals, including birds, pigs, and horses. Influenza A viruses are further classified into subtypes based on two surface proteins: hemagglutinin (H), which helps the virus enter cells, and neuraminidase (N), which helps the virus spread to other cells. Notable subtypes include H1N1 and H3N2, which are responsible for seasonal flu epidemics and have the potential to cause pandemics.

Influenza B — Primarily found in humans, Influenza B viruses are not classified into subtypes but are categorised into two lineages: B/Yamagata and B/Victoria. While they can cause seasonal epidemics, they are generally associated with less severe outbreaks compared to Influenza A.

Influenza C — This type infects humans and pigs and typically causes mild respiratory illnesses. Influenza C is less common and is not known to cause significant epidemics.

Influenza D — Identified more recently, Influenza D primarily affects cattle and is not known to infect or cause illness in humans.

How can influenza be deadly?

The flu is often mistaken for a severe cold because its symptoms—such as coughing, sneezing, runny nose, hoarse voice, and sore throat—are quite similar.

However, influenza can lead to serious complications like pneumonia or worsen chronic conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or congestive heart failure, which can quickly become life-threatening.

The virus can also cause severe inflammation in the lungs, leading to respiratory failure when the lungs cannot supply enough oxygen to the body.

Additionally, the flu can inflame the brain, heart, or muscles, potentially causing sepsis — a life-threatening condition if not treated urgently.

Secondary bacterial infections that develop during the flu can also lead to organ failure, as bacteria from these infections may enter the bloodstream, causing sepsis.

Sepsis occurs when an infection triggers a chain reaction throughout the body, leading to widespread inflammation.

This inflammation can cause blood clots and leaky blood vessels, resulting in poor blood flow and depriving organs of oxygen and nutrients. Without treatment, sepsis can lead to organ failure and death.

Common symptoms of sepsis include fever, confusion, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, and extreme pain or discomfort.

It can occur after infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections, or wounds, and it requires immediate medical attention to prevent severe complications.

Life-threatening flu complications in adults include symptoms such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, confusion, sudden dizziness, severe abdominal pain, chest pain, and persistent vomiting.

In infants, dangerous signs include a fever over 38°C for babies younger than three months, reduced urine output, inability to eat, no tears when crying, and seizures.

For small children, emergency symptoms can include irritability, dehydration, rapid breathing, neck stiffness or pain, unrelieved headaches, trouble breathing, a blue tint to the skin, chest, or face, inability to interact, trouble waking up, and seizures.

How does it spread?

How and where to get influenza shots?

Influenza vaccines are widely available at government clinics, private hospitals, and health clinics throughout Malaysia.

You can obtain the vaccine by visiting local healthcare facilities where it is typically offered as part of regular health services. It is advisable to call ahead to confirm vaccine availability and inquire about any specific requirements, such as appointments or fees.

The flu shot helps reduce the risk of contracting the flu, especially for individuals in high-risk groups, including the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions.

The current influenza situation in Malaysia

According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), the country has not seen an increase in influenza cases and has not recorded any human cases of avian influenza (bird flu).

Citing the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Western Pacific Region (WPRO), the MoH referenced a weekly report dated January 31, 2025, which confirmed there were no new human bird flu cases, including in Japan.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the MoH also noted that the last recorded case in the region occurred on January 1, 2025.

“Influenza-like illness (ILI) consultations at government clinics stood at 4.67 per cent in Epidemiological Week (EW) 4/2025, showing a 0.14 per cent decrease from 5.81 per cent in EW 3/2025.

“Similarly, severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) hospital admissions were at 7.26 per cent in EW 4/2025, a 0.16 per cent drop from 7.52 per cent in EW 3/2025,” the statement said.

Preventive measures by MoH

The ministry, in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will continue active surveillance of poultry farms, wild bird populations, and wet markets to mitigate infection risks.

These ongoing efforts are vital in ensuring that the country remains free from avian influenza through rigorous biosecurity controls and preventive measures.

To help reduce the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses, the public is strongly advised to:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, or use hand sanitiser when soap is unavailable.

Practice proper cough etiquette by covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Wear a face mask, especially for high-risk individuals (such as the elderly, children, and those with underlying health conditions) or anyone displaying flu symptoms.

Get an annual influenza vaccination, which is crucial in reducing the risk of infection and its potential complications.

Additionally, the public is urged to seek medical attention promptly at government or private healthcare facilities if experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or persistent cold.

Early diagnosis and treatment are essential in preventing complications and spreading the virus to others.