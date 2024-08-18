KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expressed gratitude to voters in Nenggiri following the by-election loss yesterday.

Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani won the Nenggiri state seat with a majority of 3,352 votes over PN candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail from PAS.

Muhyiddin thanked all voters who supported the PN candidate.

“I also thank all the PN leaders and staff who have sacrificed time, energy, and money to help the PN campaign in Nenggiri,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.

He expressed appreciation for the contributions and hard work put into the campaign.

“Although we hope for victory, we accept the decision made by the voters with an open heart,” Muhyiddin said.

He emphasised the importance of perseverance in their struggle.

“The important thing is that we continue to persevere in the path of struggle that tests our patience and endurance,” he said.

“The torch of the struggle to defend this religion, nation, and country will continue to burn,” he added.

According to the Election Commission, Mohd Azmawi won the seat with a majority of 3,352 votes over his rival Mohd Rizwadi Ismail last night, flipping the seat with a margin of victory over four times what PN managed in the state election last year.

PN has a virtual stranglehold over the Kelantan state assembly, where PAS and Bersatu control 42 out of its 45 seats.