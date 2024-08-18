KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Several top leaders of the unity government component parties congratulated Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani on his victory in the Nenggiri state by-election.

In a post on Facebook today, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan expressed his appreciation to the voters in the constituency for returning the mandate to BN.

He also conveyed best wishes to Mohd Azmawi Fikri, fondly known as Awie, to serve and carry out the trust of the voters.

“Congratulations and well done to all the officers and party machinery who worked tirelessly for this victory. I hope everyone returns safely to their respective destinations,” he said.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said this victory not only reflects the people’s trust in the leadership of the unity government but it is also a manifestation of unity and strong cooperation in the unity government.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation and thanks to all the officers and machinery from parties of the Unity Government, especially from Amanah who have worked hard to ensure the victory of the Unity Government’s candidate in the Nenggiri by-election.

“The commitment and hard work of all of you are the key to our success today. Congratulations and well done to the victory of the unity government candidate in the Nenggiri state seat,” he said and added that Amanah will also continue to be committed to ensuring the same success is obtained for the Mahkota state by-election in Johor.

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil also congratulated BN.

“Nenggiri voters have voted. Congratulations BN,” he said through a post on his Facebook.

Umno supreme council member Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz also congratulated Mohd Azmawi Fikri and said the victory was the result of the hard work of the unity government machinery, especially the Umno and BN machinery from all over the country.

“Let’s make this victory a catalyst to bolster the people’s trust in the unity government,” he said.

BN successfully regained the Nenggiri state seat after its candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri won the by-election in the constituency with a large majority of 3,352 votes.

The Kelantan Umno Youth leader obtained 9,091 votes, to defeat his challenger PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail representing Perikatan Nasional (PN) who obtained 5,739 votes. — Bernama