KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Barisan Nasional recapture of the Nenggiri state seat demonstrates not only the trust of the voters but also a huge responsibility the BN will fulfil diligently, said BN Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a post on his Facebook page, the deputy prime minister also said that he hoped the victory would serve as a catalyst for greater success in the future.

“With this mandate, we celebrate with humility and realisation that the struggle is still long and the effort to restore the people’s confidence in Umno and Barisan Nasional will continue.

“May this success be a catalyst for striving towards more meaningful achievements in the future. Thank you, Nenggiri,” he said.

BN candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, who is Kelantan Umno Youth chief, won the Nenggiri by-election today with a convincing majority of 3,352 votes.

He polled 9,091 votes, defeating his opponent PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail from Perikatan Nasional (PN), who garnered 5,739 votes.

Ahmad Zahid also extended his gratitude to BN’s Nenggiri by-election director Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, and operations director Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub as well as to all BN machinery and party apparatus under the unity government who worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of the coalition’s candidate.

“There are no greater words I can express other than ‘You are the One Who Grants Power, O Allah.’

“My highest appreciation goes to all voters in N.43 Nenggiri who have restored their trust in Barisan Nasional to serve the people here once again,” said Ahmad Zahid. — Bernama