KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The government needs to monitor and control prices of goods and raw materials to avoid manipulation by irresponsible parties following yesterday’s announcement on the civil servants’ salary adjustment.

Former Congress of the Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Azih Muda said the announcement on the salary adjustment had raised concern in society about a potential increase in the prices of goods unless the government takes measures to prevent it.

“We hope that when the salary increase takes effect, there will not be another domino effect to an extent the price of goods and raw materials go up. This is worrying because if it happens, the efforts by the government will be in vain.

“We will be ‘back to square one’. If you look at other developed countries, the price of goods has not gone up for several years, only the value of the currency has changed. But here (Malaysia) when the price of something goes up, the price of everything else will also increase,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV “Ruang Bicara” programme last night.

Therefore, Azih expressed the need for the relevant ministries and agencies to monitor the situation so that it is not taken advantage of by irresponsible parties.

Following the announcement on the salary adjustments for civil servants, he hoped that members of the civil service would be able to provide more efficient and inclusive services to the people towards realising the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment to civil servants in the Implementing, Management and Professional groups, and seven per cent for those in the Top Management group.

The salary adjustment will be implemented in phases, starting from Dec 1, 2024, for Phase 1, and from Jan 1, 2026, for Phase 2.

Meanwhile, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law and International Relations, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA), Dr Wan Rohila Ganti Wan Abdul Ghapar said the salary adjustment announced by the government also indirectly elevated the prestige of the public service.

“Previously, the private sector was seen as more prestigious because of the higher salaries and allowances plus its annual bonus (compared to the public sector). However, with this increase, the public service sector will be viewed as more prestigious,” she said.

She suggested that the government introduce a new law act for periodic salary revision to safeguard the welfare and image of civil servants.

“It is time for us to have a specific act regarding the salary increase schedule. However, it is also important to consider the financial burden and the country’s economic capability, as we cannot predict the state of the country in the coming year.

“However, efforts to formulate a new act or regulation regarding regular salary increases should be expedited by the relevant ministry to ensure the welfare of civil servants,” she said. — Bernama