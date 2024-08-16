KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — If you are a civil servant in Malaysia, rejoice as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced an increase of up to 15 per cent to your salaries under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

Here's everything you need to know about the new pay scheme:

How much is the increase and when will the wage adjustments kick in?

The salary hike only applies to civil servants who are under the SSPA:

How do I calculate this?

Fear not, there is an online SSPA salary calculator available. You can use it to get an estimate of how much your salary will be going up by.

Here's the link to the Public Service Department's (JPA) online calculator for the salary increases.

And here's how the online calculator looks like:

A screenshot shows the official online calculator provided by the JPA.

Take note of the disclaimer, which states that all calculations are only estimates, and that the actual wage calculations would be subject to the SSPA Service Circular.

Also, if you are in the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM), the calculations used will be different.

Here's how to use the online calculator:

First, fill up your current salary. Choose your service category (Support Group or Professional and Management Group). Then choose your current pay grade.

For the example below, a monthly salary of RM1,795 and grade 11 was chosen.

Then click the green button with the word "Kira" (Calculate).

A screenshot shows the official online calculator with some particulars inserted.

You will then see the results at the bottom of the screen, where it will state your estimated salary on December 1, 2024 and on January 1, 2026 after the wage increases.

The calculations will also state the overall percentage of the estimated increase in your salary.

A screenshot shows simulations of a salary increase under the SSPA.

Here are some quick examples of what this would mean for different pay grades.

For armed forces or police, here is a sample of the estimates or simulation of wage increases provided by the government: