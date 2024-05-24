IPOH, May 24 — Perak Tengah today recovered fully from the floods that struck the district yesterday.

All the 130 remaining evacuees from 44 families returned to their homes from a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Simpang 3, Parit and it was closed at 2pm, said state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

The floods had forced the evacuation of more than 200 people from Kg Serapoh and Kg Buloh Akar to the relief centre.

The continuous heavy rain also saw several areas flooded in Manjung, Lahat and Ipoh including Taman Cempaka. — Bernama

